Spain: Gol Play ends DTT transmission

Spanish sports TV network Gol Play is to stop broadcasting on DTT on June 10th, but will continue to make its signal available via pay-TV operators Movistar Plus+, Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Euskaltel, and Telecable Mundo R. It will also be available for free via Mediapro’s OTT platform, Gol Stadium.

The move comes soon after DAZN acquisition of TV rights to the free to air La Liga’s weekly match which was previously broadcast by Gol Play on DTT.

The channel will make programming changes and will switch to 100 per cent sports content, removing shows such as Warehouse 13, Knight Rider, and The A-Team. It is also unknown whether the channel will remove the ‘Play’ suffix, which was added when the dramas were introduced.

In addition, Gol Play will offer one FTA match from Liga F, one from the Second Division, full matchday highlights from both the First and Second Divisions, and rights to combat sports, as well as potential FTA matches from the Eredivisie, Jupiler Pro League, the Brasileirao, and the Chinese Super League, which can be viewed on Gol Stadium.