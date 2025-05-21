Sky Sports readies for Premier League finale

The 2024/25 Premier League season reaches its conclusion on May 25th, with all 20 teams in action simultaneously (4pm kick-offs) and plenty still on the line in the race for Europe.

Sky Sports will broadcast two matches exclusively live, including a European decider between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, and the champions’ home finale as Liverpool face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace, followed by live trophy celebrations from Anfield.

Final day build-up begins on Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm, with Forest v Chelsea live on Sky Sports Main Event from 3:55pm. The trophy lift will be shown live from Anfield on both channels following the final whistle.

Viewers can also watch every goal and key moment from around the grounds on Sky Sports News as Simon Thomas and the Soccer Special team follow all the final-day drama.

Next season, Sky Sports will bring fans more live Premier League matches than ever before, broadcasting 80 per cent of all televised Premier League matches, marking an increase from 128 to at least 215 games – including more festive fixtures, multiple 2pm kick-offs on Sundays, and every final-day match shown live.