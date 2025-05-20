Survey: Streaming bundles winning US consumers

New streaming bundles launched in the US over the past year by both distributors and streamers are generating strong returns in 2025. These bundles feature cable TV packages that include Disney+ and Max, and opportunities to buy competing streaming services directly in new bundles (eg Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle with ads for $16.99).

As consumers face upcoming tariffs and other increases in household spending, Hub Entertainment Research’s annual The Best Bundle study confirms that new bundles give consumers valuable ways to optimise their entertainment spend.

Consumers paying for three or more major streaming services declined in 2025

Since 2024, steady price increases and general economic anxieties have forced consumers to question the value of paying for multiple streaming services.

– Only 52 per cent of consumers report having 3 of the ‘Big 7’ SVoDs (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Peacock & Paramount+) services in 2025, declining from 61% last year.

– With each service offering an abundance of content, and free services like YouTube and Tubi offering myriad additional content, appetite for paying is waning.

‘Package deals’ were among the top drivers of sign-ups in 2024

Consumers signing up for specific services have historically been motivated by wanting to watch a specific show. This year, ‘package deals’ are a top reason for sign-ups to Prime, Hulu (bundled now with Disney+), and Max.

Aggregators make TV simpler

Many consumers feel overwhelmed trying to navigate all their services. So, providers that centralise the task of managing them have a big advantage – even if they don’t lower the cost of those subscriptions.

Nearly 75 per cent said a service that lets them manage and pay for multiple subscriptions in one place was appealing, and 24 per cent said they’d sign up.

Consumers who use aggregators pay for more services overall

Aggregators like Amazon (with Amazon Prime Video Channels) and Roku (with the Roku Channel store) let consumers buy multiple streaming services in one place. These efforts to sell consumers on the added value of bundling plays out clearly: consumers who bundle services this way subscribe to almost three more services than consumers who pay for subscriptions directly.

“The promise of entertainment bundles is nothing new,” commented Jason Platt Zolov, Senior Consultant at Hub. “Attractive packaging and pricing of services has always provided more value and simplicity for consumers – and recent efforts at places like Spectrum to provide these attractive bundles are making headway. We can certainly expect more subscriber growth and retention in 2025 as a result of these bundling efforts.”

“Bundles and aggregation are the most important way that streaming platforms can compete with Netflix or YouTube,” added Jon Giegengack, Principal at Hub. “But it’s critical to remember that the appeal of bundling goes beyond price. The biggest reason people like using aggregators like Amazon Channels is that they can discover and watch content from multiple services, all in one place.”

These findings are based on a survey conducted among 1,600 US consumers ages 16-74 with broadband access. Interviews were conducted in April 2025.