Samsung bridges mobile and TV data

Samsung Ads has announced an expansion of its connected TV (CTV) advertising ecosystem, with the integration of Samsung mobile smartphone usage data to enhance targeting, insights and reporting. Advertisers in the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany can now benefit from a larger deterministic dataset that encompasses a broader spectrum of devices and consumer touchpoints across the day.

The launch marks the start of a journey that will combine the audience insights of mobile app usage data with the effectiveness of CTV advertising. With user privacy and choice still paramount, Samsung notes it will only leverage mobile app usage data from opted-in consumers, ensuring that viewers across Europe receive more tailored, relevant ads in a privacy-safe way.

Samsung already offers unique insights from nearly 70 million opted-in smart TVs across Europe. Introducing mobile insights from over 20 million opted-in Samsung smartphones aims to create a more complete picture of consumer behaviours throughout the day, both in and out of the home. With 3 out of 5 (60 per cent) consumers across EU5 owning at least one Samsung device, the move offers unmatched visibility across the continent.

Anonymised mobile app usage insights, layered on top of Samsung’s proprietary CTV dataset and third-party insights, offers brands new access to key engagement metrics and app usage patterns – including which app categories are installed, how often they are being used, and when.

These additional insights help fine tune advertisers’ understanding of their audiences by providing nuances between TV viewership behaviour and mobile app usage which can help with their media strategies. For example, a travel booking company may be interested in reaching audiences watching travel content on their TVs with a high level brand awareness campaign, and in contrast, reach users actively using travel booking apps on their mobile phones with specific deals and promotions.

The opt-in only dataset will power wider lookalike machine learning models, meaning advertisers will be able to reach more relevant audiences, at scale, and improve the TV advertising experience for both viewers and brands.

Samsung Ads’ mobile data integration also sheds light on ‘second screening’ behaviour, improving audience profiling and feeding directly into campaign measurement. When 72 per cent of Brits use their smartphone during each TV session, understanding the interplay of these devices is critical. Understanding what users are doing on their phones while watching TV unblocks the second screen blindspot and enables brands to make data-driven decisions for stronger outcomes, says Samsung.

Alex Hole, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Europe and MENA, commented: “Consumers switch seamlessly between screens, which means we need to take a seamless approach to insight and action. Blindspots lead to advertising wastage and less relevant advertising experiences for our users. As Europe’s largest source of deterministic Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) data and one of the world’s largest mobile device manufacturers, we’re proud to empower advertisers with cross-device insights at scale, to demystify consumer behaviour, and meaningfully connect brands with the right audiences.”

“TV advertising has changed significantly in the last few decades, and is more connected and data-driven than ever before. With this new launch, Samsung is offering a true cross-device approach, bringing advertisers more robust insights and precise targeting at scale across the near 70 million Smart TVs. By expanding and enhancing the CTV data set with 1st party mobile data, advertisers can expect better outcomes whilst retaining the persuasive power of TV advertising,” added Minai Bui, Director of Product Marketing, Europe at Samsung Ads.