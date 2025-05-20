FIA Extreme H World Cup signs ESPN Latin America deal

The FIA Extreme H World Cup, the hydrogen-powered off-road racing series, has announced a broadcast partnership with ESPN across Latin America. ESPN will air live races, highlights and exclusive content, bringing Extreme H action to key markets including Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Chile in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Building on the success of its electric counterpart, Extreme, the FIA Extreme H World Cup will showcase the potential of hydrogen as a clean energy solution.

Ali Russell, Managing Director of the FIA Extreme H World Cup, commented: “Partnering with ESPN Latin America is a fantastic opportunity to introduce the world’s first hydrogen off-road racing series to a passionate audience. Latin America is a crucial market for us, and we’re thrilled to share the excitement of Extreme H while demonstrating hydrogen’s potential to drive a sustainable future.”

The FIA Extreme H World Cup, which will get underway later this year, will feature an off-road race format. This shift toward clean energy technology will demonstrate how hydrogen can redefine motorsport, on and off the racecourse, pushing boundaries for sustainability in the automotive and energy industries.