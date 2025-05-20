CBS News boss quits over Trump settlement

The head of CBS News has quit, as owner Paramount seeks to settle a lawsuit from US President Donald Trump.

“The past few months have been challenging,” president and chief executive Wendy McMahon said in an internal memo reported by the FT. “It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward.”

McMahon’s exit comes after the executive producer of CBS’s flagship 60 Minutes show left last month.

Trump sued CBS for $20 billion for what he claims was deceptive editing of an interview last year with Kamala Harris, his opponent in the 2024 election.

Harris lost the election, but Trump has continued to seek revenge on CBS. CBS and its lawyers have said the lawsuit is meritless. However, executives at Paramount are considering paying a settlement in the “tens of millions of dollars” to move past the saga, say reports.

The company doesn’t want it to drag on their merger with Skydance. Paramount is waiting for the administration to approve the agreed merger. CBS journalists have been concerned that main Paramount shareholder Sheri Redstone is interfering in editorial strategy.