Viaplay acquires 16.5m own class B shares

Viaplay Group, the Nordics streaming group, has acquired a total of 16,500,000 own class B shares within the scope of the repurchase programme introduced by the Board of Directors with the purpose of securing the delivery of class B shares to the participants of the company’s long term incentive programme resolved upon by the Annual General Meeting 2025.

The repurchase programme, which was announced on May 13th, is being implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052, noted Viaplay.

All acquisitions were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm on behalf of Viaplay by DNB Carnegie Investment Bank which makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of the repurchases of shares independently of Viaplay. Following the acquisitions, Viaplay’s holding of own shares amounted to 16,506,782 class B shares and 889,500 class C shares as of May 16th. The total number of shares in Viaplay is 4,579,122,244.

Since May 14th up to and including May 16th, a total of 16,500,000 class B shares have been acquired within the scope of the programme. A maximum of 457,015,942 shares in total may be acquired.