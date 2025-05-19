Sunrise Q3 revenue down 3.3% YoY

Swiss telco Sunrise said reported Q1 2025 revenues decreased by 3.3 per cent year-on-year to CHF 722 million (€768.7m)’ largely attributed to lower device sales and a wind down of promotional TV bundles.

Sunrise recorded continued net customer growth in Q1 2025, with +12,000 mobile postpaid RGUs (revenue generating units) and +5,000 broadband Internet RGUs. The slower growth compared to the same period last year was due to “spillover effects from the Q4 2024 and to deliberately reduced promotional activities in light of the price increases in Q1 2025”.

Strong momentum in the B2B broadband segment was offset by a lower inflow in the B2B mobile segment. The migration of UPC customers to Sunrise products, which is in its final phase and is expected to be completed by the middle of the year, also had an impact. This growth was supported by a further increase in customer loyalty. Churn has been reduced again. With the launch preparation of the new Swiss Connect mobile portfolio in Q1 2025, Sunrise said it “continued to execute consistently its focus on customer loyalty and on the development of customer relationships”.

André Krause, CEO of Sunrise, commented: “In view of the price increases we announced, we have intentionally reduced our promotional activities. As expected, this led to lower customer growth in Q1. However, the decline in revenue from residential customer subscriptions was slower than in the previous quarter, and we were able to increase slightly our operating profit year-on-year. In Q1, we also laid important milestones for the rest of the year. With the introduction of 5G Standalone, we are continuing to drive innovation forward. The preparations for the new mobile portfolio and significant loyalty benefits are strengthening our strategic focus on long-term customer relationships rather than short-term acquisition. We therefore confirm our 2025 guidance in full, including the targeted dividend growth”.

In August 2025, Sunrise plans to delist its Class A ADSs from Nasdaq, transitioning trading primarily to the SIX Swiss Exchange. This strategic decision aims to streamline regulatory processes and reduce costs.