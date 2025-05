BT is reportedly in advanced talks to sell its 50 per cent stake in TNT Sports to US joint venture partner Warner Bros Discovery (WBD). A deal could be confirmed in the coming days, according to FT.

WBD has an option to buy out BT’s stake before the end of 2026, the FT report added. Any deal would end BT’s involvement in sports broadcasting after more than a decade.

BT Sport was established in 2013 after BT Group’s acquisition of rights to Premier League football and Premiership rugby. TNT Sports then replaced the BT Sport brand in 2023 following the joint venture deal.

BT will report its full-year results on May 22nd.