Charter, Cox agree $34.5bn merger

Charter Communications and Cox Communications have entered into a definitive agreement to combine their businesses in a transaction that seeks to create “an industry leader in mobile and broadband communications services, seamless video entertainment, and high-quality customer service delivering powerful benefits for American employees, customers, communities and shareholders”.

The proposed transaction values Cox Communications at an enterprise value of approximately $34.5 billion (€30.8bn) based on, and at parity with, Charter’s recent enterprise value to 2025 estimated Adjusted EBITDA trading multiple.

“We’re honoured that the Cox family has entrusted us with its impressive legacy and are excited by the opportunity to benefit from the terrific operating history and community leadership of Cox,” said Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter. “Cox and Charter have been innovators in connectivity and entertainment services – with decades of work and hundreds of billions of dollars invested to build, upgrade, and expand our complementary regional networks to provide high-quality internet, video, voice and mobile services. This combination will augment our ability to innovate and provide high-quality, competitively priced products, delivered with outstanding customer service, to millions of homes and businesses. We will continue to deliver high-value products that save American families money, and we’ll onshore jobs from overseas to create new, good-paying careers for US employees that come with great benefits, career training and advancement, and retirement and ownership opportunities.”

The Cox family is the longest continuous operator in the industry, having acquired its first cable television franchise in 1962.

“Our family has always believed that investing for the long-term and staying committed to the best interests of our customers, employees and communities is the best recipe for success,” said Alex Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Cox Enterprises. “In Charter, we’ve found the right partner at the right time and in the right position to take this commitment to a higher level than ever before, delivering an incredible outcome for our customers, employees, suppliers and the local communities we serve.”

“Charter’s board and I are excited about this transaction and very supportive of Alex stepping into the board Chairman role,” added Eric Zinterhofer, Chairman of Charter’s Board of Directors. “The combination of Cox Communications with Charter is an excellent outcome for our collective shareholders, customers, employees and the industry.”

Structure and Timing

In the transaction, Charter will acquire Cox Communications’ commercial fibre and managed IT and cloud businesses, and Cox Enterprises will contribute Cox Communications’ residential cable business to Charter Holdings, an existing subsidiary partnership of Charter. Cox’s assets have been valued using Cox’s 2025 estimated Adjusted EBITDA, multiplied by Charter’s total enterprise value to 2025 estimated Adjusted EBITDA trading multiple of 6.44x, based on:

• Wall Street consensus for Charter’s 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, and

• Charter’s (NASDAQ: CHTR) 60-day Volume Weighted Average Price of $353.64, as of 4/25/25.

As consideration in the transaction, Cox Enterprises will receive:

• $4 billion in cash,

• $6 billion notional amount of convertible preferred units in Charter’s existing partnership, which pay a 6.875 per cent coupon, and which are convertible into Charter partnership units, which are then exchangeable for Charter common shares, and

• Approximately 33.6 million common units in Charter’s existing partnership, with an implied value of $11.9 billion, and which are exchangeable for Charter common shares.

Based on Charter’s share count as of March 31st, at the closing, Cox Enterprises will own approximately 23 per cent of the combined entity’s fully diluted shares outstanding, on an as-converted, as-exchanged basis, and pro forma for the closing of the Liberty Broadband merger. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory and Charter shareholder approvals. The combined entity will assume Cox’s approximately $12 billion in outstanding debt.

Within a year after the closing, the combined company will change its name to Cox Communications. Spectrum will become the consumer-facing brand within the communities Cox serves. The combined company will remain headquartered in Stamford, CT, and will maintain a significant presence on Cox’s Atlanta, GA campus following the closing.

Governance

Following the closing, Winfrey will continue in his current role as President & CEO, and board member. Taylor will join the board as Chairman, and Zinterhofer will become the lead independent director on Charter’s board. Cox will have the right to nominate an additional two board members to Charter’s 13-member board. Advance/Newhouse, another storied cable innovator, which contributed its operations to Charter’s partnership in 2016, will retain its two board nominees.

It is expected that Charter’s combination with Cox will be completed contemporaneously with the previously announced Liberty Broadband merger. As a result, Liberty Broadband will cease to be a direct shareholder in Charter and will no longer designate directors for election to the Charter Board. Accordingly, the three current Liberty Broadband nominees on Charter’s board will resign at closing. Liberty Broadband shareholders will receive direct interests in Charter as a result of the Liberty Broadband merger.

Upon closing, Charter, Cox Enterprises and Advance/Newhouse will enter into an amended and restated stockholders agreement, which will provide for pre-emptive rights over certain issuances, voting caps and required participation in Charter common share repurchases at specified acquisition caps, and transfer restrictions among other shareholder governance matters.

Strategic and Customer Objectives

Following the closing, the combined company’s products will launch across Cox’s approximately 12 million passings and 6 million existing customers, under the Spectrum brand – including Spectrum’s Advanced WiFi, Spectrum Mobile with Mobile Speed Boost, the Spectrum TV App, Seamless Entertainment and Xumo – and which, when coupled with Spectrum’s transparent and customer-focused pricing and packaging structure, will provide Cox customers with enhanced flexibility and convenience, as well as the choice to pay less for new Spectrum bundled services or to keep their current plans.

The new combination will aim to create a best-in-class customer service model. That model will integrate Cox’s service history with Charter’s 100 per cent US-based, employee-focused service and sales model and customer commitments. Charter customers will benefit from Cox Business’ business telecommunications, including Segra and RapidScale.

The combined business is expected to produce higher cash flow per passing and investment returns over time by creating and preserving more relationships on a fixed network, selling more products to each customer, and reducing operating and capital costs per passing by lowering service transactions, churn and fixed cost leverage.

Charter also currently expects approximately $500 million of annualised cost synergies achieved within three years of close – stemming from typical procurement and overhead savings.

As part of the transaction, Charter expects to assume approximately $12 billion of Cox Communications debt at closing and will have approximately 3.9x net leverage, including the impact of the Liberty Broadband and Cox transactions, based on the net debt of each company as of March 31, 2025. Charter expects to adjust at closing its long-term target leverage range to 3.50 – 4.00x to reflect the enhanced size of its balance sheet.