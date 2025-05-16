ACE welcomes MagisTV Oficial convictions

The Colombian prosecutor in Pasto, Nariño announced the sentencing of the two defendants in the MagisTV Oficial case, which was referred to them by antipiracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE). The judge found the defendants violated Colombia’s criminal laws against copyright infringement and use of malicious software.

The defendants received a 30-month suspended sentence—reduced from 60 months after they accepted responsibility—and a substantial financial penalty.

“ACE commends the Colombian court, the prosecutors, and local law enforcement for their work in bringing two notorious piracy operators to justice,” said Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection officer for the Motion Picture Association (MPA). “In partnership with local authorities and the Colombian justice system, ACE obtained Colombia’s first dynamic criminal blocking order, which we believe will pave the way for future blocking actions of this type. We look forward to continued collaboration in the joint fight to protect intellectual property rights.”

Although the trial portion of this case has concluded, ACE continues to monitor the implementation of the dynamic blocking measures in Colombia.