Space Norway secures Intelsat as broadcasting customer

Space Norway, a provider of broadcasting services across the Nordics and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has announced that Intelsat is an anchor customer for Space Norway on its THOR 8 satellite at 1⁰ West by taking lifetime ownership to a broadcasting payload tailored to CEE.

THOR 8 is Space Norway’s new multi-mission satellite scheduled to launch in 2027. THOR 8 comprises two broadcasting payloads, tailored for CEE and Nordics respectively, in combination with flexible capacities for data communications services to government and commercial clients.

“Intelsat’s commitment to THOR 8 marks a significant milestone in our strategic, long-standing partnership with Intelsat at 1⁰ West. We are very pleased to host Intelsat’s CEE broadcasting payload on our THOR 8 satellite,” commented Morten Tengs, CEO of Space Norway.

“Intelsat’s new broadcast payload on THOR 8 will provide long-term continuity for media customers who use Intelsat’s flagship 1W location for DTH, delivery to cable and IPTV head-ends in CEE,” said Pascale Fromont, Intelsat Vice President and General Manager, Media.

Ole Ledang, Director of Broadcasting at Space Norway, added: “This contract with Intelsat underscores our confidence in the continued demand for satellite television distribution services in the Nordics and CEE. We are dedicated to deliver future-proof DTH services to meet the evolving needs of our customers for years to come.”