F1 TV launches premium tier

F1 TV is launching the F1 TV Premium service – allowing fans to immerse themselves fully in the F1 weekend with a host of features. Viewers can watch every F1 Grand Prix, F1 Sprint, Qualifying and practice session live in 4K/HDR at home, with F2, F3, F1 Academy and Porsche Supercup sessions also available to watch live on the platform.

At launch, F1 TV Premium will be available to purchase on Chrome web browser, Apple iOS, Apple TV and Roku. Premium subscribers can watch F1 on up to six devices simultaneously and the new Multiview feature, initially available for customers on Apple iOS, Chrome web browser, and TVOS compatible devices, allows fans to watch all their favourite elements of the broadcast – including the F1 live feed, onboard cameras and live timing pages together on one screen.

F1 TV ushered in a new era for watching Formula 1 with the F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Access subscriptions. F1 TV Pro offers a high quality, ad-free service that includes live feeds of every session at every event, featuring driver-on-board cameras, team radio and in-depth data alongside exclusive behind the scenes content. F1 TV Access provides a simplified alternative, giving fans access to live race timing data and full race replays.

F1 TV Premium marks the biggest upgrade to F1 TV in several years. Building on the success of F1 TV Pro, which allows fans to watch every angle of every Grand Prix as though they were a Team Principal, F1 TV Premium goes one step further to create the ultimate viewing experience for fans.

The F1 TV team includes presenter Laura Winter, six-time IndyCar race winner and Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame Inductee James Hinchcliffe, and F1 Correspondent Lawrence Barretto. They are joined by commentator Alex Jacques and former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, as well as former Head of Race Strategy at what is now Kick Sauber Ruth Buscombe Divey, 2012 GP2 series champion Davide Valsecchi, European Le Mans Series Champion Alex Brundle, and Technical Analyst Sam Collins.

“Since its launch, F1 TV has evolved to become one of the most sophisticated streaming platforms in sports,” commented Ian Holmes, Chief Media Rights and Broadcasting Officer at Formula 1. “F1 TV Premium further elevates the viewing experience by allowing fans to create a personalised platform that enables them to become fully immersed in every incident, wheel to wheel battle and victory across all 24 races. This new service signifies our continued commitment to improve our content offering for our fans and creating an experience which is worthy of their passion.”

The upgraded service is priced at $129.99 in the US.

Multiview is only available on iOS and TVOS compatible devices and Google Chrome. F1 TV Premium features are not yet available on Android or web browsers other than Chrome.