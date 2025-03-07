Virgin Media TV adds Red Bull, Wonder FAST channels

Virgin Media O2 has launched two new FAST channels at no extra cost. Available to all Virgin TV customers directly via their set-top box, the new FAST channels offer viewers 24/7 access to binge-worthy TV favourites.

As part of the new channel line-up, Virgin TV customers will gain access to: Wonder (channel 238), featuring programming on groundbreaking engineering, innovative technology, and scientific exploration; and Red Bull TV (channel 556), offering action from the world of Red Bull. From motorsport, biking, snowboarding and more.

The new channels, available to V6, Virgin TV360 and Stream customers, join the existing 32 FAST channels available on Virgin TV which include Tipping Point, Deal or No Deal, Great British Menu, History Hunters and more.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “We’re always looking to offer Virgin TV customers the best entertainment, so we’ve added two more action packed streaming channels for them to tune in to and enjoy. With Wonder and Red Bull TV, we’ve got back-to-back inspirational and awe-inspiring stories from around the globe providing customers with even more round-the-clock viewing to enjoy at no extra cost.”