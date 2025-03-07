Sørby named acting Head of Telia Norway

Morten Karlsen Sørby has been appointed acting Head of Telia Norway, effective March 17th. He will lead the company’s Norwegian operations until January 1st 2026, at the latest, when Bjørn Ivar Moen will take over as Head of Telia Norway as previously announced.

Sørby has worked in the telecommunication industry for over 26 years, both in Norway and internationally. He was a member of Telenor Group’s Corporate Executive Committee for 15 years, holding leadership roles for Telenor Asia and Telenor Nordic amongst others, before leaving the company in 2019.

Patrik Hofbauer, Telia Company President and CEO, commented: “Morten has extensive international management experience in our industry, and I’m very pleased that he has agreed to lead our team in Norway until Bjørn Ivar joins us. I’m sure that he will contribute to developing Telia’s competitiveness further, together with our local colleagues, for the benefit of all Telia’s Norwegian customers.”

Sørby added: “I’m looking forward to joining Telia Norway. My priority will be getting to know colleagues and customers as quickly as possible. I’m excited to lead the business in Norway this year as we focus on the growth opportunities ahead.”

In his acting role at Telia Norway, Sørby will report to Hofbauer.