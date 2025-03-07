Media Distillery launches Search and Discovery Suite

Media Distillery, the AI technology provider in video user experience (UX) optimisation, has announced the launch of a new suite of capabilities focused on accelerating the time it takes a viewer a discover appealing content.

The new Search and Discovery Suite enables viewers to find desirable content faster by leveraging the power of AI. The system’s deep insight enables it to surface results that are better, both in terms of quantity and relevance. The user is presented with a wide and diverse range of content to consider, all related to their specific interest.

“2025 is the year of search and discovery,” commented Roland Sars, Co-founder and CEO of Media Distillery. “Viewers have so much content to choose from, sometimes they can’t see the forest for the trees. An abundance of choice can make deciding what to watch difficult, even overwhelming, and might well result in the viewer simply giving up and switching off.”

Media Distillery believes that traditional search and discovery technologies have not kept pace with this diversity of viewing paradigms. “Simply presenting the viewer with many swim lanes full of linear TV content or VoD assets under the headings ‘because you watched XYZ’ or ‘other people are watching this’ is no longer sufficient to meet the elevated expectations of today’s viewers,’” Sars added.

An initial user test of the Search and Discovery Suite with a major cable operator delivered astonishing results: in the study, which centred on sports content, over 75 per cent of participants declared this technology lets them watch sports content they would otherwise not have found. Over 65 per cent declared that with the Search and Discovery Suite, they were presented with more sports content within the TV platform, material that they’d otherwise be searching for on other platforms. “These results illustrate the Suite’s direct contribution to increased viewing time,” said Sars.

This ability to deeply parse and surface content from across multiple sources is an opportunity to keep viewers engaged within the platform rather than looking for these items elsewhere. The Suite automatically generates metadata to ensure more search results can be offered to the viewer, even for live broadcasts natively devoid of metadata.

Leveraging the latest advancements in generative AI such as Large Language Models, (LLMs), Visual Language Models (VLMs), semantic search and content embeddings, the Suite supports dynamic generation of content descriptions for snippets of broadcast content and library content to give viewers all the information they need to help them decide what to watch. This gives broadcasters and streamers the opportunity to maximise the value of catch-up and replay TV, and of their asset libraries.