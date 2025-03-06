Streaming strategy pays off for ProSiebenSat.1

ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported revenue growth of 2 per cent to €3.91 billion in the 2024 financial year (previous year: €3.85 billion). The German broadcaster says the revenue performance was “in line with the forecast for the year and reflects the challenging macroeconomic situation”.



While revenues from the linear TV advertising business declined in 2024, Digital & Smart advertising revenues in the DACH region recorded an increase. The streaming platform Joyn achieved a 36 per cent increase in AVoD revenues. The number of monthly video users increased by 44 per cent to 7.1 million, while viewing time increased to 40.2 billion minutes (+36 per cent year-on-year), marking a record year. It also has a positive impact on audience shares, which showed a positive trend in the fourth quarter.

Overall, revenues from Digital & Smart advertising offerings in the DACH region increased by 5 per cent, while total advertising revenues decreased by 3 per cent. This development confirms the focus on Joyn as an ad-financed streaming model and the expansion of the digital entertainment portfolio. In addition to Digital & Smart advertising revenues, distribution revenues also recorded significant growth: they increased by 12 per cent, partly due to cooperation agreements with Deutsche Telekom and Sky Deutschland, for example, as well as higher HD usage.

Bert Habets, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, commented: “Our focus on the entertainment business and the consistent implementation of our strategy are paying off: This is demonstrated by the strong growth of Joyn and the improved performance of our linear channels at the end of the year. We are also investing heavily in programming and new technologies in order to strengthen our competitiveness in the long term. Our goal is clear: we want to establish Joyn as the leading advertising-financed streaming platform in the German-speaking region and continue to significantly increase Joyn’s marketable reach with clear double-digit growth rates per year. With our chosen course, we will successfully expand our position in the entertainment market.”

Martin Mildner, CFO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, added: “We have achieved our financial targets despite difficult economic conditions. This is not least the result of our consistent cost management. At the same time, we are making important progress in implementing our entertainment strategy and are pleased with the growth in large parts of the Commerce & Ventures segment. We will continue to work consistently on our cost base in order to achieve our financial targets. After all, a solid financial basis is the prerequisite for growth and profitability.”

Meanwhile ProSiebenSat.1 has removed ARD and ZDF content from the library of streaming platform Joyn.

“The test phase of the ARD and ZDF media libraries via Joyn is now over. The VoD content of the public media libraries is currently no longer available on demand via Joyn,” Joyn told its users. The live streams of the German public broadcasters’ TV channels and other content from ARD Plus and ZDF Studios would will, however, continue to be available via Joyn.