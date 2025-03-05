AVIA: Premium OTT transforming video market in Thailand, Indonesia

The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) has published its study, Premium OTT: Building Its Rightful Place in the Digital Market, focusing on Indonesia and Thailand. This research highlights the superiority of premium OTT services in these markets and their potential for advertisers.

Consumers in each market believe that premium OTT services, such as Disney+, Netflix, TRUEID, Vidio and Viu, who offer ‘professional videos’, unequivocally deliver Quality Content, keep peoples’ Attention and are considered Time Better Spent thanuser-generated content (UGC) and social media platforms (social videos) where Negative Emotions dominate.

Key insights from the study include:

Quality of Content: Almost 90 per cent of all viewers say that professional videos offer better video quality.

Positive Emotions: Professional video users report stronger emotions, with all video users generally experiencing more negative emotions after watching social videos. All video users also agree that time is better spent when watching professional videos compared to social videos.

Smart TV Usage: The increasing adoption of Smart TVs among professional video users is creating more opportunities for Connected TV (CTV) advertising. This shift allows advertisers to leverage advanced targeting and interactive ad formats, enhancing viewer engagement and delivering more personalized ad experiences.

Advertiser Opportunities: The study underscores the untapped potential for advertisers in the premium OTT space, given the proven quality of the environment and the increased attention and positive emotional engagement it fosters.

“In Indonesia, a 10 per cent higher brand recall and purchase intent from OTT advertising campaigns underscores the platform’s growing impact, encouraging more brands and agencies to diversify their media strategies. The momentum in CTV OTT advertising is equally promising, with Vidio’s 150-minute average daily watch time offering advertisers access to a high-quality audience and premium inventory,” commented Hermawan Sutanto, Managing Director, Vidio.

David Sky, Director of Advertising Solutions at TRUE Digital Group, said: “At TRUEID, we are dedicated to providing premium OTT services that deliver high-quality professional video content to our viewers in Thailand. We are heartened that almost 9 out of 10 consumers surveyed wholeheartedly agree that premium services out-deliver on quality. And with the increasing adoption of Connected TVs, the time is now for advertisers and brands to take advantage of the increasingly engaged audience on premium OTT.”

“The power and opportunity of premium OTT services in Indonesia and Thailand are significant. This study clearly demonstrates the value these services offer to both consumers and advertisers. We believe this is a call to action for advertisers to leverage the unique advantages of premium OTT,” added Louis Boswell, CEO of AVIA.

Research was conducted by Milieu Insight in November 2024. The study surveyed 500 adults in each market, providing a representative snapshot of consumer attitudes and usage patterns.