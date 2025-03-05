AEW signs PPV deal with Prime Video

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Prime Video have announced a multi-year agreement to offer AEW pay-per-view (PPV) events for purchase to fans across the UK, US and Canada, beginning with AEW Revolution on March 9th which takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The distribution deal will makes AEW PPV events more accessible than ever to wrestling fans through Prime Video. This includes all AEW tentpole events:Revolution,Dynasty, Double or Nothing, All In, Forbidden Door, All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear and Worlds End.

“We are thrilled to work with Prime Video to bring all AEW pay-per-view events to their incredible service, marking a major milestone in the continued expansion of AEW’s global reach,” commented AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “AEW pay-per-view events are consistently the most exciting professional wrestling events in the world, and fans will now be able to experience that firsthand through Prime Video beginning with AEW Revolution this Sunday.”

AEW Revolution, which is priced at £19.99 in the UK, will be headlined by Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Cope. Other matches on the card include: Swerve Strickland vs Ricochet, MJF vs ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, Konosuke Takeshita vs Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship, ‘Timeless’ Tony Storm vs Mariah May for the Women’s World Champtionship, and more.