How to build (and retain) your streaming audience

Whether you stream college sports, indie films, yoga sessions, DIY tutorials, religious services or anything in between, every OTT service shares the same core goals: attracting an audience, keeping them engaged, and, most importantly, turning that viewership into revenue. But having great content is just the beginning – you need viewers to actually watch it!

So, how can content owners and streaming platforms not only grow their audience but keep them coming back for more? FAST Channels TV explains…

Know your Audience

Building an audience starts with understanding them. And the beauty of streaming is the wealth of data it provides – viewing habits, genre preferences, engagement levels, and even geographical trends. For content owners, this data isn’t just numbers; it’s the foundation of your strategy.

The first step is identifying who your viewers are, what they watch, when they watch, and why they choose your content over others. These insights can inform everything from content curation to marketing tactics. For example, if you know your audience gravitates toward specific genres or titles, you can tailor your library or even your promotional efforts to align with these preferences.

The Art of Curation

Content is the heart of every streaming platform. But it’s no longer enough to simply offer great content – it’s about offering the right content at the right time. A mix of timeless classics and fresh, trending titles is essential. Offering new releases that align with the latest social or cultural phenomena can capture immediate attention, but platforms also need to keep the evergreen content that forms the backbone of their libraries – classic films, cult favourites, and beloved TV series. This mix ensures that viewers will always find something that speaks to them, whether it’s comfort food or the latest binge-worthy sensation.

However, curating content is not just about offering quantity; it’s about quality and relevance. Understanding how viewers consume content is just as important as knowing what they want to watch. Is your audience watching during commutes or late at night? Are they more likely to binge entire seasons or prefer shorter episodes? For example, the rise of mobile streaming means platforms must prioritise content that is optimised for mobile devices, catering to the on-the-go viewer. This flexibility not only keeps viewers happy but also increases their chances of returning for more.

Platforms like FAST Channels TV support content owners in curating diverse, engaging libraries tailored to specific genres—whether it’s classic films, horror, action, or family content—ensuring there’s always something for everyone.

Leverage your Marketing

Building an audience goes beyond just providing a great selection of content; it’s also about creating a sense of community. This is where the power of social media and digital marketing comes into play. Platforms today use every tool at their disposal – email newsletters, social media posts, influencer partnerships, and targeted ads—to keep their brand in front of potential and existing customers.

For content owners, this level of engagement is key. It’s not just about posting a few promotional tweets or Instagram stories; it’s about creating a dialogue with the audience. Hosting live Q&A sessions with actors, offering behind-the-scenes content, and even creating exclusive sneak peeks are all ways to maintain buzz and excitement around a platform.

The Importance of Personalisation

One of the most powerful tools available to streaming platforms today is the ability to personalize the viewing experience. Personalisation goes beyond recommending shows based on viewing history; it’s about creating a tailored experience that feels custom-designed for each individual.

Take Spotify’s personalised playlists as an example. The music streaming giant has set a new standard for personalisation, using algorithms to create playlists that reflect a listener’s tastes and preferences. A similar approach has been adopted by video streaming platforms, with the aim of creating a highly individualised experience for each user.

Personalisation helps keep viewers engaged by making them feel as though the platform is catering to their specific needs. Whether it’s curating recommendations based on past viewing habits or offering content tailored to mood, interests or time of day, personalisation enhances the viewer’s overall experience and boosts retention rates.

The Power of Exclusivity

Finally, when it comes to retaining an audience, exclusivity is an extremely powerful tool. Offering exclusive content that viewers cannot find anywhere else creates a sense of loyalty and urgency. Whether it’s exclusive movies, early releases, or special content that can only be accessed through a subscription, these offerings drive not only sign-ups but long-term commitment.

For example, HBO’s Game of Thrones kept millions of subscribers hooked for years, providing them with exclusive access to the most talked-about show on TV. Similarly, Netflix has built a massive following through its original programming, including shows like Stranger Things and The Crown. These exclusives are what make a platform not just a place to watch content but an essential part of the cultural conversation.

In the end, those who succeed will be the ones who understand that audience retention isn’t a one-time effort but an ongoing process of engagement, curation and innovation. For streaming platforms, the key to success is a delicate balance of consistency, relevance and, above all, a deep connection with their viewers. As the competition intensifies, only those who can master this balance will emerge as the true leaders in the streaming era.

At FAST Channels TV, we understand that change is inevitable. That’s why we emphasise the importance of strategic partnerships with content owners to navigate the ever-evolving streaming landscape. If you’re ready to take your content to the next level, we’re here to help. Together, with the right tools and strategies, we can grow your audience and keep them engaged for the long haul.