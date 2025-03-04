Data: UK broadband traffic peaks on Tuesdays

Virgin Media O2 has released data showing that Brits are embracing Tuesday as the new big night in, with more broadband traffic on Tuesday evenings than on any other day of the week, including weekends. This is driven by important sporting fixtures often falling on a Tuesday and it being the most common day of the week for big game releases.

The traffic spikes have emerged from Virgin Media O2’s broadband network analysis, which is an indicator of the connectivity habits of the British public. Year on year, traffic on the network between 8-10pm has continued to grow, with Tuesday recently taking Sunday’s crown for the busiest evening of all. Alongside this analysis, Virgin Media O2 surveyed the British public about their weeknight screentime habits and how they unwind during the working week.

When asked, 34 per cent of Brits admitted that their weekday social plans depend on sporting fixtures, with major Tuesday matches – like the Champions League fixture(s) between Manchester City and Real Madrid in February – accounting for some of the busiest evenings on Virgin Media O2’s network. Tuesday traffic is also driven by gamers, with it being the most common day of the week for big gaming launches and patches for popular games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite.

Brits are prioritising their downtime early in the week, with 44 per cent keen to balance out busy weekends and 67 per cent skipping weekday socials to save money. Post-pandemic, 51 per cent of people say they’re less spontaneous after work, two thirds (67 per cent) stay in to conserve their social battery and 71 per cent admit to staying at home before an office day to preserve energy.

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Virgin Media O2’s network data provides a window into how Brits are spending their evenings with many seeking downtime earlier in the week. Whether it’s live sports, new gaming releases or the latest TV shows, we’re providing the connectivity needed for many to unwind. As demand continues to grow, we’re investing more than £2bn per year to deliver the vital connectivity our customers rely on.”

Virgin Media O2 says it is committed to upgrading and expanding its fixed and mobile networks across the UK to provide customers with the best experience possible. With demand for data continuing to rise to record levels last year, the company invests more than £2 billion a year on its networks and services to make this a reality.