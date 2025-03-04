AST, Vodafone European D2D deal

AST SpaceMobile (AST) and Vodafone used the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, as well as AST’s financial results, to outline how they will expand their satellite-based direct-to-device connections to Europe, and the rest of AST’s key target markets. The move will be a direct challenge to Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband system.

AST’s financial statement outlined how its agreement with Vodafone was a “definitive commercial agreement through 2034 establishes framework to offer SpaceMobile service in its 20+ countries across Europe and Africa” and “[we] plan to form a European distribution entity, jointly owned with Vodafone to accelerate commercialisation across European continent.”

The proposed service will allow businesses and consumers to browse the web, send messages and make video calls in areas with no mobile coverage. It is aiming to reach 100 per cent geographic coverage across Europe.

AST outlined that it now has agreements in place with about 50 mobile networks globally with almost 3 billion existing subscribers. Vodafone alone has some 340 million subscribers using its cellular networks. The AST/Vodafone system will connect with unmodified 4G and 5G handsets.

Margherita Della Valle, the chief executive of Vodafone, said: “Vodafone’s space-based mobile broadband will mean our customers can stay connected, wherever they are. “Our new satellite company will be able to offer this pioneering technology to other European mobile operators through a turnkey service that combines Vodafone’s leading network and engineering with AST SpaceMobile’s ‘antennas in the sky’.”

Abel Avellan, the chairman and CEO at AST, said: “Together with Vodafone, we are poised to accelerate our commercialisation plans across all of Europe, making true mobile broadband from space a reality.”

AST also said that it has dramatically increased its manufacture of satellites. While it was known that it had 17 of the ‘Block 2’ BlueBird satellites in production, it now says that number has increased to more than 40 underway and up to 50 where components and materials have been ordered. It has increased launch contracts to get a total of 60 additional satellites into orbit “during 2025 and 2026”.

As of December 31st, 2024, AST had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $567.5 million available. AST has similar agreements in place with Verizon and AT&T for US coverage.