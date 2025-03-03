Media Press metadata for Prime channel

Media Press, a specialist in sourcing multilingual TV and radio data, has expanded its metadata offering with the addition of Prime Video’s new linear Prime channel.

Launching on April 17th, this channel will be available to Prime members in Germany and Austria, offering a curated selection of Prime Video original series, sports and other content.

Media Press plays a crucial role in formatting, and distributing metadata for audiovisual content. Its advanced technology ensures that metadata for the Prime channel is seamlessly delivered in various formats, tailored to the needs of EPGs, mobile apps, streaming platforms and print media. Its OpenID technology enables precise content identification, integration with age classification systems, and seamless linkage with client-specific and external identifiers.

“Our collaboration with Prime Video further highlights Media Press’ pivotal role in the media ecosystem. Metadata is the foundation of modern content consumption – it helps audiences discover, understand, and enjoy their favorite films and series. We support leading streaming platforms, TV operators, and publishers by delivering accurate, enriched, and comprehensive metadata that reaches millions of viewers daily,” said the company. “A big thank you to Prime Video for the trust – we are proud to be part of this new chapter in digital television.”