GB News wins judicial review against Ofcom

GB News, the right-leaning news channel, has won its judicial review of decisions made by media watchdog Ofcom, that two shows hosted by Jacob Rees-Mogg breached the broadcasting code.

The High Court judgment, external by Mrs Justice Collins Rice concluded that Ofcom’s rulings were unlawful, marking the first time Ofcom has lost such a case.

The judgement said Ofcom’s initial rulings – that the May 9th and June 13th 2023 broadcasts were in breach of its codes on “due impartiality and due accuracy in news” – were unlawful.

GB News CEO Angelos Frangopoulos said the decision “vindicates GB News’ position as the fearless defender of free speech in the United Kingdom,” adding: “I call on the government and Parliament to consider the seriousness of this fundamental failure by Ofcom.”