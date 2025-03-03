GB News wins judicial review against Ofcom
March 3, 2025
GB News, the right-leaning news channel, has won its judicial review of decisions made by media watchdog Ofcom, that two shows hosted by Jacob Rees-Mogg breached the broadcasting code.
The High Court judgment, external by Mrs Justice Collins Rice concluded that Ofcom’s rulings were unlawful, marking the first time Ofcom has lost such a case.
The judgement said Ofcom’s initial rulings – that the May 9th and June 13th 2023 broadcasts were in breach of its codes on “due impartiality and due accuracy in news” – were unlawful.
GB News CEO Angelos Frangopoulos said the decision “vindicates GB News’ position as the fearless defender of free speech in the United Kingdom,” adding: “I call on the government and Parliament to consider the seriousness of this fundamental failure by Ofcom.”
The court found that Ofcom had misapplied Rule 5.3, which says a politician can’t be a newsreader, interviewer or reporter in a news programme “unless, exceptionally, it is editorially justified”. They can, however, front current affairs shows, such as the one Rees-Mogg hosts.
Ofcom said: ““We accept the Court’s guidance on this important aspect of due impartiality in broadcast news and the clarity set out in its Judgment. We will now review and consult on proposed changes to the Broadcasting Code to restrict politicians from presenting news in any type of programme to ensure this is clear for all broadcasters.”