ProSiebenSat.1 extends SES deal

SES has announced a multi-year extension of its agreement with ProSiebenSat.1.

Under the deal, ProSiebenSat.1 will continue to distribute its programmes in Germany and Austria using SES’s satellites at its prime video neighbourhood of 19.2 degrees East. Additionally, ProSiebenSat.1 will integrate content from Joyn, its streaming platform in Germany, with SES’s HD+ TV App.

For the German market, the agreement extends ProSiebenSat.1’s satellite capacity and uplink services for the distribution of its HD channels. In addition, the HD+ contract between the two companies was expanded so that Joyn’s streaming library of series, shows, originals and exclusives will be integrated into SES’s HD+ TV app. This means that ProSiebenSat.1’s HD channels will continue to be available via the HD+ platform, with additional Joyn content available for users of the HD+ TV app.

In Austria, the agreement includes the extension of satellite capacity and uplink services for distribution of ProSiebenSat.1’s channels in both SD and HD quality.

“The new agreement with SES is important for viewers who receive our channels via HD+. Not only it secures the multi-year distribution of our linear HD channels via satellite, but soon the HD+ TV app viewers will have the opportunity to conveniently access the vast content of our streaming platform Joyn directly as part of the HD+ offering,” commented Nicole Agudo Berbel (pictured), Chief Distribution Officer at ProSiebenSat.1 and Managing Director at Joyn. “We are excited to further strengthen our successful partnership with SES with another forward-looking project.”

“ProSiebenSat.1’s compelling news, entertainment and sports content plays an integral part of the daily routine in many households in Germany and Austria. This extension underscores the importance of satellite in reliably delivering TV programming to the broadest audiences possible,” added Deepak Mathur, Global Head of Media at SES. “We are also excited to further expand the content selection of our hybrid, satellite and on-demand, HD+ TV App by incorporating Joyn’s diverse range of content offerings.”