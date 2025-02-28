NCTA CEO Powell to retire

“Serving this incredible industry has been deeply rewarding. NCTA is unique—working at the intersection of broadband innovation and creative video content has been an extraordinary experience. But above all, I have been fortunate to work alongside talented, committed, and caring colleagues,” added Powell.

During his tenure, Powell strengthened NCTA’s role in shaping public policy and guiding the broadband and entertainment industries through rapid transformation. Under his leadership, NCTA successfully championed policies that expanded broadband access, encouraged technological innovation, and advanced a competitive digital marketplace.

Prior to his tenure at NCTA, Powell served as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), playing a critical role in shaping modern telecommunications policy. His expertise in technology, regulation, and industry evolution has made him one of Washington’s most respected figures.

“His deep understanding of the regulatory landscape, coupled with his forward-thinking approach, has enabled our industry to thrive in an increasingly competitive and technologically complex environment,” Greatrex added.

The board says it will begin a national search for Powell’s successor to ensure a smooth leadership transition and continued advocacy for the future of the internet and television industries.