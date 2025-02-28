Forecast: Multiplay service revenue in China to maintain steady CAGR

Multiplay service revenue in China is predicted to grow at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2 per cent from $179.8 billion (€172.9bn) in 2024 to $190.4 billion in 2029. This growth is driven by increasing adoption of tripleplay and quadplay service bundles. As more households subscribe to multiplay services, operators, particularly China Mobile, are focusing on enhancing service offerings and reducing churn to expand their market share, according to GlobalData, the data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s research forecasts that the total multiplay household subscriptions will increase from 491.1 million in 2024 to 514.7 million in 2029, primarily led by growing adoption of triple-play and quad-play service bundles.

Well-established fixed network infrastructure and relatively high fixed broadband household penetration in the country, allow telcos to promote multiplay service bundles built around high-speed internet services.

Sarwat Zeeshan, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “While doubleplay service plans will account for a large share of multiplay households in China during the forecast period, its household subscriber volume will continue to decline through the forecast period. On the other hand, tripleplay and quadplay services’ share of total multiplay households will continue to grow through 2029″.

The average monthly household spend on the overall multiplay bundles will continue to decline over the next few years, weighed down by the decline in doubleplay and tripleplay ARPUs. The average monthly household spend on quadplay bundles, however, will increase from $45.98 in 2024 to $55.54 in 2029, owing to the growth in fixed mobile convergence household penetration, which will increase significantly from 19 per cent in 2024 to 48 per cent in 2029.

China Mobile will lead the multiplay market in terms of household subscriptions through to 2029. The operator is leveraging its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) networks to accelerate multiplay services adoption, with focus on reducing churn and increasing revenue-generating units (RGUs).

Zeeshan concluded: “As China’s multiplay market evolves, the rise of tripleplay and quadplay bundles will be key to driving long-term growth. The increasing adoption of fixed mobile convergence will help push average spending on quadplay services, despite the decline in doubleplay plans. China Mobile’s focus on expanding its FTTH network will be crucial in capturing a larger share of this growing market while ensuring customer loyalty and reducing churn.”