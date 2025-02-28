DAZN launches DAZN Basketball

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced the launch of DAZN Basketball – dubbed ‘the Global Home of Basketball’ – marked by the appointment of Chus Bueno as Managing Director of Basketball.

Before joining DAZN, Bueno significantly advanced the strategic direction for Legends in the Iberian market. His past roles include Vice President of NBA Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as Managing Director for NBA Spain. Bueno has also held positions such as Executive Director and Secretary General of the FEB (Federación Española Baloncesto), Secretary General of ABP (Asociación Baloncestistas Profesionales), and Vice President of UBE (Union du Basketeurs d’Europe).

Leading DAZN Basketball, Bueno will be responsible for crafting and executing a strategy aimed at solidifying DAZN as a global destination for basketball enthusiasts. DAZN will continue to enhance its product offerings to provide basketball fans with real-time updates, news, social interactions, and live games, partnering with domestic leagues worldwide.

DAZN’s investment in basketball is significant, with an array of content offerings. Through its global partnership with FIBA, which includes the Courtside 1891 service, DAZN streams live FIBA games, featuring the FIBA Basketball World Cups and all Continental Cup competitions. Additionally, DAZN customers can enjoy access to regional competitions such as the Basketball Champions League and the Intercontinental Cup, as well as a variety of top-tier national leagues.

In various markets, DAZN also broadcasts content from across leading basketball leagues, including the NBA, Women’s NBA, Super League Basketball, Basketball Serie A (LBA), EuroLeague, EuroCup, Betclic Elite (LNB), and Liga ACB, a sign of its commitment to becoming the global home for basketball.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, commented: “In launching DAZN Basketball, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of basketball entertainment globally. Chus Bueno’s extensive expertise and strategic vision will be pivotal as we enhance our offerings and deepen our partnerships with FIBA and local leagues, establishing DAZN as the definitive home for basketball.”

Chus Bueno, Managing Director of DAZN Basketball, added: “I am thrilled to take on this challenge and lead the launch of DAZN Basketball. I have watched and admired DAZN’s vision and its tremendous growth. The goal is to create unparalleled experiences for basketball fans globally. The sport offers immense potential, and DAZN is perfectly placed to capture this opportunity.”