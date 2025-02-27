TKO FY revenue at $2.8bn

TKO Group Holdings, owner of WWE and UFC, has announced financial results for its full year ended December 31st 2024 – the company’s first full year of results since forming in September 2023.

Revenue for 2024 increased 67 per cent YoY to $2.804 billion (€2.6bn). The increase reflected the increase of $1.015 billion of revenue at WWE, to $1.398 billion, and an increase of $114 million at UFC, to $1.406 billion. The increase at WWE primarily reflected the inclusion of twelve months of activity in reported results in 2024.

Net Income was $6.4 million, a decrease of $169.3 million from $175.7 million in the prior year. The decrease reflected the increase in revenue offset by an increase in operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflected an increase in direct operating costs of $385.3 million, an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses of $679.6 million, and an increase in depreciation and amortisation of $228.2 million.

“TKO delivered record financial performance in 2024 at both UFC and WWE, reflecting the strength of our IP, the dynamic audiences we serve, and the industry-best team of people we’ve assembled,” commented Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO. “In the year ahead, we will be focused on securing long-term US domestic media rights agreements for UFC as well as WWE’s Premium Live Events; integrating IMG, On Location and Professional Bull Riders into our portfolio; creating even more compelling live events; and executing our robust capital return programme for shareholders.”