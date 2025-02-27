SafeShark partners with CyberWhiz

SafeShark, the UK’s cybersecurity compliance and assurance provider for connected devices, has announced a partnership with CyberWhiz, a specialist IoT cybersecurity solutions provider and compliance consultancy, to expand its services in Europe. CyberWhiz will act as an official agent for SafeShark’s services in the EU supporting manufacturers in ensuring regulatory compliance and cybersecurity resilience.

The partnership enables more manufacturers across Europe to access SafeShark’s compliance solutions, including testing against EN18031 for the EU Radio Equipment Directive (RED) and UK PSTI regulations. With CyberWhiz’s local expertise and industry relationships, the collaboration will help businesses navigate evolving regulatory requirements while maintaining product security and market access.

SafeShark Director and DTG CTO, Alex Buchan, commented: “This partnership with CyberWhiz is a key milestone in SafeShark’s mission to support manufacturers worldwide in meeting the highest cybersecurity and compliance standards. CyberWhiz’s extensive customer base in Europe’s major manufacturing hubs such as Turkey makes it essential that these businesses have access to robust, streamlined compliance solutions, and we are delighted to work with CyberWhiz to provide this support.”

CyberWhiz CEO, Çağatay Büyüktopçu, added: “We are delighted to launch this strategic partnership with SafeShark. Our goal is to support manufacturers across Europe, particularly in major production hubs like Turkey, in meeting increasingly complex cybersecurity regulations. By combining SafeShark’s comprehensive testing and certification processes with CyberWhiz’s holistic IoT Cyber Security expertise and regional leadership, we will provide manufacturers with a fast, cost-effective, and efficient compliance journey. This collaboration marks a significant step in our mission to ensure the highest standards of IoT security.”