Paramount+ adds 5.6m subs in Q4

Paramount Global missed revenue expectations in its Q4 results as a continued decline in its cable TV unit dimmed higher-than-expected subscriber growth for its Paramount+ streaming platform.

The company, which is planning to merge with Skydance Media, reported a 5 per cent revenue increase in Q4 2024, reaching $7.98 billion (€7.67bn). However, full-year revenue declined slightly to $29.2 billion from $29.65 billion in 2023.