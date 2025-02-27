Max drops plans for sports tier in US

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced that the sports and news content within the Max streaming platform will remain available at no additional cost to Standard and Premium tier subscribers in the US.

It was originally announced that a B/R Sports add-on would become available to Max subscribers at an additional cost. “This path will not be pursued for now,” WBD said in a press statement

“Over the last year plus, we had the opportunity to assess how users engage with sports and news on Max, and we’ve been actively involved in exploring ways to evolve the sports distribution ecosystem in the US. We believe that the best place for that content for now is within the Standard and Premium tiers,” commented JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games, WBD. “This update ensures that subscribers can continue to enjoy that coveted access within Max, while also enabling ongoing investment in our premium sports and news portfolio.”

From March 30th, B/R Sports and CNN Max will no longer be available on the Basic with Ads tier.

B/R Sports on Max boasts more than 1,700 live games and events each year. From the NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, NASCAR, AEW, Roland-Garros, Big 12, US Soccer, Premier Cycling and more,