DoubleVerify acquires Rockerbox

DoubleVerify (DV), a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, has entered into an agreement to acquire Rockerbox, a specialist in marketing attribution, in a cash transaction valued at $85 million.

Rockerbox’s unified marketing measurement platform provides actionable insights powered by Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA), Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), and Incrementality Testing solutions. This acquisition enhances DV’s suite of data solutions, advancing its capabilities in end-to-end media performance measurement and AI-powered activation.

“At DoubleVerify, we believe fully understanding performance measurement—from media quality to broader attribution insights—has always been essential to maximising advertising effectiveness and ROI,” commented Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “With the acquisition of Rockerbox, we will gain a transformative opportunity to capture the full scope of a campaign’s performance, integrating DV’s trusted data with conversion insights across both the open web and walled gardens. This is a game-changer for DV and the industry, as we reinforce our position as a unified, independent platform for digital-first performance measurement and AI-powered optimisation––serving enterprise brands and mid-market advertisers, while driving growth across lower-funnel campaigns.”

Rockerbox centralises cross-channel conversion attribution and ad spend data, providing deep insights into customer journeys to help marketers optimise their media investments. By integrating Rockerbox’s measurement capabilities with DV Scibids AITM – the company’s dynamic activation technology – advertisers will gain a continuous feedback loop between measurement, optimisation, and activation.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with DoubleVerify and bring Rockerbox’s industry-leading measurement technology to even more advertisers, helping them drive better business outcomes,” added Ron Jacobson, CEO of Rockerbox. “By combining DV’s trusted data and Rockerbox’s outcome measurement, we’re delivering the industry’s best full-funnel measurement offering – opening up new growth opportunities for current DV customers and expanding DV’s basket of solutions to attract new ones.”

“Granular insights will empower brands to strategically reallocate budgets, ensuring ad spend is optimised for maximum return on investment,” continued Zagorski. “But beyond that, we’re enabling them to activate these insights through DV Scibids AI to drive the performance outcomes they need. With this acquisition, we’re advancing our strategy to expand beyond protection and drive superior performance.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q2.