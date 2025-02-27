DirecTV launches new Genre Packs

DirecTV is launching three new Genre Packs and two new Mini-Pack Add-ons in the US.

These streaming options complement the launches of MySports in January and MyFree DirecTV in November 2024. Genre Packs and MyFree DirecV are available now through the directvstream website and will be available through device partners and the DirecTV website in the coming months.

“At DirecTV, we’re breaking up with the one-size-fits-all bloated cable bundles of the past by delivering new ways for consumers to enjoy the content they love at the best value. Our new Genre Packs and Mini-Packs provide lower-priced options, allowing customers to pick and choose what they want to watch and when they want to watch it,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DirecTV.

The three genre packs – MyEntertainment, MyNews and MiEspañol – are available satellite-free via popular streaming platforms starting at $34.99 a month. Consumers of any Genre Pack will also gain access to 100+ channels available through MyFree DirecTV.

MyEntertainment gives consumers access to more than 40 channels filled with movies and shows from popular networks such as A&E Network, Bravo, Discovery, E!, Food Network, FX, Freeform, FYI, HGTV, Lifetime, Oxygen, Syfy, The History Channel, TLC and Vice TV, as well as the inclusion of Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Basic. DirecTV plans to add Max Basic with Ads soon at no additional cost. MyEntertainment is available for $34.99/month.

MyNews delivers coverage of US and global news from more than 10 national channels and select local channels where available, including CNN, CNBC, Fox News Channel and MSNBC. MyNews is available for $39.99/month.

MiEspañol offers a lineup of more than 60 channels showcasing Spanish-language programming, featuring ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, Nat Geo Mundo, Telemundo, and Univision. DirecTV plans to add ViX Premium with Ads soon at no additional cost. MiEspañol is available for $34.99/month.

MySports, which launched in January, caters to sports enthusiasts with more than 25 channels including ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Golf Channel, SEC Network, TNT, USA Network, major league and college conference networks, and effective immediately, now includes ESPN+ at no additional cost. MySports is available for $69.99/month.

The two new Mini-Packs are MyCinema and MySports Extra.

MyCinema features classic films, romance and family programming from seven channels, including Great American Family, Sony Movies, and Turner Classic Movies. MyCinema is available to MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MySports customers for $9.99/month.

MySports Extra delivers several sports channels, including MotorTrend, NFL Red Zone, and Willow TV. MySports Extra is available to MySports customers for $12.99/month.

DirecTV plans to launch a MyHomeTeam Mini-Pack offering select regional sports networks in time for MLB opening day on March 27th.