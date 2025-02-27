CJC Networks partners with FAST Channels TV

CJC Networks, the creative force behind CJC Networks and TheGrid Network, has announced a strategic partnership with FAST Channels TV. This collaboration brings CJC Networks and TheGrid Network to the FAST channel lineup, delivering a curated selection of the finest family movies and music videos from the 80s, 90s and 2000s, alongside culturally rich content celebrating Black and Brown communities worldwide.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome CJC Networks to the FAST Channels TV family. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to providing diverse, engaging content that resonates with viewers around the globe.”

Carl Jackson, CEO of CJC Networks, echoed the excitement, saying: “Russell and the FAST Channels TV team have been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. With our remarkable catalog of news and entertainment content, CJC Networks and TheGrid Network are poised to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience for audiences everywhere.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding access to uplifting and culturally meaningful content. Viewers can look forward to an enhanced entertainment experience with CJC Networks and TheGrid Network now available through FAST Channels TV.

Tune in to CJC Networks on FAST Channels TV and enjoy premium family entertainment and cultural programming like never before.