VICE Media selects ITV Studios as global distribution partner

VICE Studios (the studio arm of the VICE Media portfolio business) has selected ITV Studios as its exclusive global distribution partner. The deal will see ITV Studios add nearly 2,000 hours of VICE content to its 90,000+ hour catalogue, as well as represent future projects in the VICE Studios’ pipeline.

As the exclusive distributor of VICE’s library, ITV Studios adds a catalogue of scripted and non-scripted content, including docu-style investigative shows to its portfolio. VICE content contributed, includes shows such as the successful Dark Side of the Ring franchise, United Gangs of America and VICE on HBO. ITV Studios’ recently launched label Zoo 55 will be instrumental in exploiting VICE’s catalogue and brands in both the digital space and FAST channels across social media as well as connected-TV platforms.

The partnership also includes future VICE Studios produced content, including new scripted series from VICE’s UK production hub, producer of the highly successful Gangs of London series on Sky.

Jamie Hall, Co-President of VICE Studios, commented: “We have been looking for a distribution partner that matches our creative ambition to work with us across our diverse and dynamic slate. With their flexible, creative deal-making, digital first thinking and scale, the exceptional team at ITV Studios led by Ruth Berry, will ensure our programmes gain greater global exposure.”

Ruth Berry, President Global Partnerships and Zoo 55, added: “Adding VICE’s unique catalogue to our distribution portfolio and managing their brands in digital exploitation and FAST channels represents an exciting and rare opportunity to strengthen both our content pipeline and digital footprint. I am hugely excited about the opportunities for both parties and am looking forward to working closely with the VICE Studios’ team.”

Deal negotiations were led by Joe Patrick for VICE Media and Julie Meldal-Johnsen and Graham Haigh at ITV.