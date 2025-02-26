MPs respond to AI, copyright consultation

The principle that everyone should receive fair remuneration for their creative work should underpin the relationship between the AI sector and rights holders, UK MPs have said in a joint response from two cross-party committees to the government’s consultation on AI and copyright.

The submission from the Culture, Media and Sport Committee and the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee of the UK House of Commons follows a joint evidence session held earlier in February 2025 with representatives from AI start-ups and the creative industries.

The letter to ministers calls on the government to introduce practical measures to improve transparency around the data used to train AI models and not to press ahead with its preferred option – centred around increased transparency requirements for AI developers and the introduction of an exception to copyright law for ‘text and data mining’ – without a technical solution that works and is accessible to all.

The government should also publish a full impact assessment for each option proposed in the consultation, with robust mechanisms to ensure compliance, enforcement and redress when it comes to copyright, the letter adds.

Chair of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, commented: “The groundswell of concern from across the creative industries to the government’s proposals illustrates the scale of the threat artists face from artificial intelligence pilfering the fruits of their hard-earned success without permission. Aside from any changes to copyright, there needs to be much tougher requirements on transparency of the data being used to train AI models, so creators will know without ambiguity where they need to be remunerated for the use of their works. Moreover, the government should not introduce an ‘opt-out’ approach to the use of creative works for AI training, where all works are fair game unless creators say so, given that the technical measures to enforce these opt-outs do not yet exist. The government’s proposal for the onus to be on creators to opt-out of AI training is like burglars being allowed into your house unless there’s a big sign on your front door expressly telling them that thievery isn’t allowed.”

Chair of the SITC Committee, Chi Onwurah MP, added: “The UK is in the wonderful position of being home to both thriving creative industries and an innovative AI sector. It’s crucial to the UK’s cultural and economic future that we find the right solution to the relationship between AI developers and rights holders, balancing the interests of both for the public good. This weeks’ headlines have emphasised the urgency of finding a way forward. While the consultation sets out what the government wants to do, it does not say how it intends to put this into practice. In our evidence session, we heard how technically challenging it would be to deliver aspects of the government’s preferred outcome. However, we’re confident that technology can deliver a solution, and it must do so – the status quo is unsustainable. A technical solution needs to be easy to use and accessible for everyone, whether you’re an AI start-up or an individual rights holder. The government cannot meet its commitments to the creative and AI sectors without this.”