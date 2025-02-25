Research: Brits lack the confidence to use AI at work

Research from Virgin Media O2 reveals British workers lack the confidence and skills to use artificial intelligence (AI), with 69 per cent saying they don’t know how to use AI at work. Almost eight in 10 (79 per cent) say they haven’t received training on how to use AI software from their employer, with a further 75 per cent unsure of which prompts to use to make AI effective.

In addition, Brits say they don’t have the skills they need to progress their careers over the next five years and beyond (53 per cent), with more than half (55 per cent) saying they haven’t carried out training since they left education. More than 4 in 10 (41 per cent) believe a lack of confidence in themselves is the greatest challenge to them progressing their careers.

Virgin Media O2 is helping boost the skills and expertise of its employees with a new learning and development programme. The company has developed a new learning suite to support its 16,000 strong workforce to build critical skills so they can grow and progress in their careers.

The programme is based on insights from the World Economic Forum and consultancy firm, McKinsey, which highlights that as technology moves at a rapid pace, workers need to learn and refine key skills, including analytical thinking, leadership and communication, and digital literacy, to ensure they can adapt to the future of work. Employees can access a series of instructor and self-led courses on core skills such as Generative AI, mental flexibility and resilience, business and commercial acumen, critical thinking, stakeholder management and more. In addition, the company is also providing employees access to a new online learning platform, SkillSoft, which offers thousands of courses to help employees gain knowledge and expertise on a range of topics from coding to programming and product management and more.

Philipp Wohland, Chief People Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “As a leading employer, we want to create an environment where employees can grow and thrive in their careers at Virgin Media O2. Our revitalised learning and development programme will help to provide our people with the tools they need to grow their skills, capabilities, and confidence for now and for the future. It builds on the comprehensive measures we have in place to support our employees – from our best-in-class leave policies, to our private healthcare offer, and our work to become a more inclusive and equitable company – we’re committed to creating a workplace that helps all our employees be their best.”