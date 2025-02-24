Starlink nears India approval to operate

Local reports say that Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband-by-satellite system could soon have permissions to operate in the India market. According to India’s Economic Times, SpaceX has agreed to most of the local conditions needed to gain access to the nation.

The company has agreed to comply with most provisions for securing a GMPCS licence, but certain security-related requirements are still under discussion, say the reports.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi met with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk a week ago in Washington where they discussed issues including space, mobility, technology and innovation, Modi said on X.

“Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance,” India’s foreign ministry said separately in a statement.

Reuters reported that Modi was expecting to discuss Starlink’s entry in the South Asian market.

Musk’s attempt to get Starlink approved has been a very long process. As long ago as October 2023 it was widely reported that approvals for Starlink’s formal launch in India were “imminent”. Starlink had supplied receiver and dishes to some 5000 users in late 2021. SpaceX conceded it was at fault and issued refunds, and submitted a formal licence proposal in late 2022.