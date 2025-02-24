Report: Europe severely lags other major regions in 5G SA

Ookla, the network intelligence company behind Downdetector and Speedtest, has published research on the global reach and performance of 5G Standalone (SA) and Europe’s digital competitiveness in the deployment and commercialisation of 5G SA networks.

Developed in collaboration with Omdia, the report, A Global Evaluation of Europe’s Digital Competitiveness in 5G SA, focuses on Europe’s competitiveness in the technology, progress in monetising the 5G core for consumer and enterprise use cases, and successful government policies, forming part of a flagship global report on 5G SA commercialization progress.

Key takeaways from the report include:

While Europe has set the most ambitious 5G infrastructure targets of any advanced liberal economy, it currently features the poorest outcomes in terms of 5G SA performance among major regions. The interplay of earlier deployments, a more diversified multi-band spectrum strategy, and greater operator willingness to invest in the 5G core to monetise new use cases have driven rollouts at a faster pace in regions outside Europe.

At the operator level, BT’s EE has adopted a highly diversified spectrum strategy in the UK, allocating as much as five or six spectrum carriers to its 5G SA deployments across large parts of major cities. By aggregating multiple carriers across low- and mid-band spectrum, EE has executed one of the most comprehensive 5G SA deployments in Europe.

Within Europe, while 5G SA rollout progress remains highly varied, the best outcomes have been observed in countries that have actively mobilised policies to incentivise 5G SA deployment. Germany, the UK and Spain – all four-player markets benefiting from targeted 5G SA-specific fiscal stimuli or coverage obligations – lead Europe in terms of 5G SA rollout across multiple operators.

To capture the full monetisation potential of the technology, European operators need to adapt their business models and cater to new verticals: