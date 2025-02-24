Qvest, Arabsat to launch  OTT platform

Qvest, a specialist in media-focused practices, and Arabsat, a satellite operator in the MENA region, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at FOMEX 2025 in Riyadh to launch a new OTT streaming platform. The strategic partnership will enable Arabsat to extend its direct-to-consumer services while providing white-label solutions for broadcasters and content providers.

As the demand for seamless, multi-device content consumption grows, Arabsat is positioning itself as a key player in the digital transformation of media distribution. With Qvest’s expertise in cloud-based media solutions, SaaS and end-to-end OTT platforms, this partnership aims to transform Arabsat’s digital media ecosystem by integrating a scalable, multi-tenant solution that integrates AI-powered personalisation, flexible monetisation models and advanced content management.

Additionally, Qvest will provide Arabsat with business and technology consultancy, content partnerships, and strategic guidance to enhance its digital media ecosystem. The collaboration will also facilitate partnerships with local and international content providers to expand Arabsat’s offerings and strengthen its market position.

“This partnership with Qvest furthers Arabsat’s strategy to transform media distribution. By offering reliable advanced OTT streaming capabilities alongside traditional satellite services, Arabsat helps broadcasters boost audience reach and engagement in a changing media landscape,” commented Eng. Alhamedi Alanezi, President & CEO of Arabsat.