Channel 5 launching Drama of the Week strand

Channel 5 is set launch a new drama strand, under the working title Drama of the Week. Initially the strand will comprise of commissioning six, one-hour standalone dramas, the first of which will be produced by Vertigo Films and LA Productions who will focus on bringing low-income talent into the spotlight behind the scenes in writing, directing and production roles.

Featuring household names, each drama will present a unique story, exploring a variety of themes and topics, including some societal issues. The first three dramas in the series will air this autumn, with the remaining three airing in early 2026.

Sebastian Cardwell, Head of Drama & Channel 5’s Deputy Chief Content Officer, commented: “The launch of this new drama strand is our response to an increasingly worrying and wider economic situation impacting our industry. From well-loved soaps closing to funding disappearing, it’s becoming even more difficult for people from low-income backgrounds to break through via traditional methods. We’ve specifically selected to work with Allan Niblo and Nathalie Peter-Contesse (Vertigo Films) and Colin McKeown (LA Productions) as they have a track record in supporting and nurturing this incredibly talented pool of people who need to be given the opportunity to step up.”

Ben Frow, Channel 5’s Chief Content Officer said: “As a public service broadcaster, reflecting the lives of our audience is a huge priority for us. This new strand, in the vein of ‘Play for Today,’ will help bring some of the important issues that affect our viewers to life, whilst also giving talented individuals from low-income backgrounds the chance to shine as part of the productions.”

Allan Niblo, Co-Founder, Vertigo Films said: “We are thrilled to be working with Channel 5 on this much needed drama strand and very much look forward to providing opportunities and discovering and launching exciting new talent, The original Play For Today is a huge inspiration for us, and single drama’s like The Spongers, Nuts in May and Robin Redbreast are unforgettable and launched some of the biggest names in the industry.”

Colin McKeown MBE – Executive Producer and CEO, LA Productions, added: “This new venture by Channel 5 screams opportunity, opportunity, opportunity. My company is situated in one of the most socially deprived areas in Europe, Kirkdale in Liverpool. If you throw a stick out the window, you won’t hit one emerging talent, whether it be writer, director, or DOP, you’d probably hit three. I could not be more aligned with its common goal, of creating drama from important issues that need a voice. So happy to be involved.”

The pilot will run with the intention of cementing it in 2026, offering more production companies the opportunity to get involved advises Channel 5. Depending on how they’re received, some of the one-off dramas may later translate into longer running shows on the channel.

The news comes in the wake of Channel 5’s relaunch as 5 in March.