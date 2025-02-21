Premier Sports to air Copa del Rey

The Semi Finals and Final of Spanish football’s premier cup competition, the Copa del Rey, will be screened live and exclusive in the UK on Premier Sports.

Spanish titans Barcelona and Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad respectively in their two-legged Semi Final ties and in early April. The Copa Del Rey Final will be played at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville on Saturday 26th April.

Full Cope Del Rey schedule:

FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid – February 25th

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid – February 26th

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad – April 1st

Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona – April 2nd

Copa Del Rey Final – April 26th

Additionally, the biggest derby in world football, the final El Clásico match of the season, will be broadcast live and exclusive on Premier Sports on the weekend of the May 11th with exact time and date yet to be confirmed. Spanish titans FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are currently locked together at the top of the league so this match could prove to be crucial in the battle for the La Liga 2024-25 title.

Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription. Premier Sports also has a new streaming service supported by a wide range of devices and platforms, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, PC and Mac, FireTV and AndroidTV, Chromecast, with dedicated Smart TV apps for Samsung & LG devices coming soon.

In the Republic of Ireland, Premier Sports is available as part of the ‘Sports Extra’ Pack on Sky, NOW, Virgin Media and Vodafone. Premier Sports is also available in thousands of Pubs, Clubs & Hotels in the UK via a commercial subscription,