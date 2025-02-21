ESPN, MLB split

ESPN and Major League Baseball (MLB) will part ways after the upcoming MLB season, ending a 35-year relationship between the sports TV giant and league, and bringing some prime sports rights to the market.

“We are grateful for our longstanding relationship with Major League Baseball and proud of how ESPN’s coverage super-serves fans,” an ESPN spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “In making this decision, we applied the same discipline and fiscal responsibility that has built ESPN’s industry-leading live events portfolio as we continue to grow our audience across linear, digital and social platforms. As we have been throughout the process, we remain open to exploring new ways to serve MLB fans across our platforms beyond 2025.”

The decision has been reported as “mutual,” with the league seemingly happy to test the market for some of its most valuable rights.

The decision comes at a pivotal moment for the Disney-owned sports channel, which is preparing to launch a new streaming service this year with all of its live programming, including MLB games.